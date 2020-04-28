5-Star Recruit De-Commits, Plans To Sign With G League

The newly-focused NBA G League is already having a major impact on college basketball. The NCAA could be in some trouble if it doesn’t find a way to incentivize the players.

UCLA 5-star commit Daishen Nix has opted to back away from his commitment to the Bruins, choosing to go to the G League instead, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The 6-foot-5 guard is joining other elite prospects Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd on the newly formed Southern California team.

Nix was UCLA’s highest-rated 2020 commit. He figured to play a key role for a Bruins team on the rise not only in the Pac-12, but all of college hoops.

But the incentives of playing in the G League are too good to pass up for elite prospects. Nix will play one year in the G League before entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Charania has the latest on the developing situation:

Many project Nix as a 2021 NBA Draft lottery pick. The 6-foot-5 point guard has elite court vision and is an excellent defender. If the former UCLA commit can improve his perimeter shooting, he could be a reliable guard at the professional level.

As for UCLA, the Bruins are in a world of hurt after losing its top-rated commit.

But until the NCAA catches up to current player demands, this G League trend will become much more prominent.