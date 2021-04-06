Andy Katz Releases His Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 10

The 2020-21 college basketball season just ended last night, but it’s never too soon to look ahead with some way-too-early preseason rankings for 2021-22.

Okay, maybe it’s a little early. There’s going to be an insane amount of roster movement in college hoops this offseason, thanks to pending NBA Draft decisions and an overflowing transfer portal.

Still, Andy Katz gave it the old college try, dropping his way-too-early “Power 36” for 2021-22, which can be seen in full right here. For starters, Katz doesn’t see Baylor or Gonzaga, last night’s title game participants, dropping off very far.

Also, he is rolling with UCLA, this year’s tournament darlings, to keep that momentum going and be the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman has the Bruins third in his early rankings for next season.

Katz’s full top 10 can be seen below.

🚨 Way-too-early #Power36 for 2021-22 from @TheAndyKatz! 1. UCLA

2. Michigan

3. Baylor

4. Gonzaga

5. Kansas

6. Purdue

7. Ohio State

8. Maryland

9. Villanova

10. Alabama

11-36. 👉 https://t.co/B5I0JD4jgv pic.twitter.com/HL4A3gGHco — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 6, 2021

As you might notice, some of the typical blue bloods that struggled this season are not in Katz’s top 10. Michigan State, North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky all pop up later in the rankings.

Any preseason top 25 lists are going to change dramatically over the next few months though, so take them with a grain of salt.