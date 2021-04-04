College Basketball World Reacts To The Massive Charge Call

On Saturday night, the NCAA Tournament rolled on with two massive Final Four games pitting Houston against Baylor and UCLA against Gonzaga.

Fans expected the first game of the night to be close, but ended with a 78-59 Baylor blowout win. On the other hand, Gonzaga was supposed to dominate UCLA and entered as a 14-point favorite.

The Bruins had other ideas, though. UCLA kept it close all game and even took a late lead against Gonzaga – handing the Bulldogs their first second-half deficit of the tournament.

In the final seconds of the first half with the game tied at 81, UCLA star Johnny Juzang attempted to drive for the game-winning basket. Unfortunately, he drove the lane with a bit too much speed and officials called him for a charge.

Here’s the play.

Fans initially weren’t sure how to react and thought a fifth foul could have been called on Gonzaga star Drew Timme.

Instead, the foul went against Juzang. The officials called a charge on him. After seeing the play a few more times, it’s easy to see the Bruins star was too out of control when running into the lane.

This has been an incredible game. Fans didn’t want to see the game end on a bad foul call from an official.

Who will win and move on to the title game?