College Football World Reacts To Growing UCLA Speculation

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A few months ago, UCLA and USC announced that they'll be joining the Big Ten. The former, however, might have to cancel its departure from the Pac-12.

According to Jon Wilner, UCLA's move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten shouldn't be viewed as a certainty.

The reason Wilner isn't so sure UCLA will end up in the Big Ten is because the University Of California Board Of Regents met on Wednesday to discuss how it could impact schools in the state.

The board believes UCLA's move to the Big Ten will impact Cal Berkeley.

Even though Wilner put together an interesting thread about UCLA's situation, people just can't see the Bruins sticking around in the Pac-12 past 2023.

"Based on the UC Regents meeting, I think the most likely result is UCLA goes to the B1G…and has to share some of the money with Cal…which just seems hilarious to me," one person said.

"This is a wild, wild thread," another person replied. "Ends w/UC Regents blocking UCLA's move to B1G, the B1G taking Stanford & talking Texas out of SEC + getting them to pay the exit fee, and ESPN dissolving the ACC's GOR to rebuild the SEC w/that league's best teams. My prediction: UCLA/USC to B1G."

There are certainly benefits to joining the Big Ten. For example, UCLA should bring in more revenue from this move.

However, the University Of California Board Of Regents may not like the idea of teams in the Southern California market competing in the Big Ten.