One of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12 is foregoing the NFL and returning for the 2022 season.

UCLA dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson announced on Monday that he’s returning for the 2022 season.

The upcoming super senior has 35 games of experience under his belt. He’s thrown for 7,541 yards and 61 touchdowns with 26 picks during that span. Thompson-Robinson’s also picked up 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground throughout his career.

Thompson-Robinson and the UCLA Bruins finished 8-4 (6-3) last season.

“See you in 2022,” Thompson-Robinson announced on Monday afternoon.

“One more year of the DTR era at UCLA and I’m hyped,” one fan tweeted.