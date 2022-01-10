The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Big UCLA News

UCLA coach Chip Kelly talking to his quarterback.PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins talks with Dorian Thompson-Robinson #7 during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl on September 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

One of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12 is foregoing the NFL and returning for the 2022 season.

UCLA dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson announced on Monday that he’s returning for the 2022 season.

The upcoming super senior has 35 games of experience under his belt. He’s thrown for 7,541 yards and 61 touchdowns with 26 picks during that span. Thompson-Robinson’s also picked up 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground throughout his career.

Thompson-Robinson and the UCLA Bruins finished 8-4 (6-3) last season.

“See you in 2022,” Thompson-Robinson announced on Monday afternoon.

“One more year of the DTR era at UCLA and I’m hyped,” one fan tweeted.

“Wow. DTR coming back to @UCLAFootball. Stunning,” another fan commented. “NFL has 4 years of film on him and he played his way into being drafted this year.”

“The most exciting quarterback in college football coming back for a super-senior season (and potentially bringing Zach Charbonnet back with him)? Yes please,” a fan said.

“Big for #UCLA getting Dorian back for another year, has steadily improved every year and should be able to make another big jump this off-season,” wrote trusted West Coast recruiting insider Greg Biggins.

The Pac-12 is poised for a successful year in 2022.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is returning to UCLA. Most of Utah’s key players will be back next season. USC should turn a corner with Lincoln Riley at the helm, especially if the Trojans can land Caleb Williams. And Oregon should be fun with Auburn transfer Bo Nix and new head coach Dan Lanning.

UCLA could be in play for the conference title later this year.

