College Sports World Reacts To The Big Nike News

Nike is officially getting involved in the NIL game, and the first athlete to benefit from a partnership with the Swoosh is UCLA women’s soccer player Reilyn Turner.

The full terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Nike and Turner “are expected to partner soon with a variety of Los Angeles-based nonprofit organizations to encourage young girls to be active and participate in sports.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of what Nike is bringing to the future of women’s sport,” Turner said in a statement, via ESPN. “Picking up a ball opened so many doors for me. Playing sports has allowed me to build relationships with people around the world, to go to an amazing school, to be part of a community that means everything.”

In two seasons with the Bruins, Turner has produced 21 goals and six assists. She was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2020-21.

Turner’s deal signals the start of a new era with Nike, and also is another example of a young woman benefitting from the name, image and likeness policies.

While Turner is the first collegiate athlete to team up with Nike in the NIL world, she won’t be the last.

We’d expect a lot more of these partnerships to be announced in the coming months.