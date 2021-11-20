Look: CFB Player Just Signed An Autograph Mid-Game

Here’s something you don’t see everyday: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson signed an autograph in the middle of Saturday’s game against USC.

No, we’re not kidding. After running into the end zone for a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter of this afternoon’s game, Thompson-Robinson signed a fan’s UCLA cap.

It was a pretty awesome gesture from Thompson-Robinson, but it did result in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Fox Sports broadcasters Joe Davis and Brock Huard laughed after seeing the replay. Although the refs penalized Thompson-Robinson for signing an autograph, Huard said it was “well worth it.”

Check it out:

Can't leave the fans hanging 😂✍️🧢 @DoriansTweets made sure to sign a fan's hat after scoring a TD for @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/8DPs0LfPfo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021

College football fans thought it was sweet that Thompson-Robinson didn’t leave this fan hanging.

Thompson-Robinson has been quite busy this Saturday against USC. With the first half in the books, he already has 239 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has six carries for 21 rushing yards and a score.

UCLA leads 28-17 at halftime in large part because its offense came to life in the second quarter. The Bruins outscored the Trojans by 14 points in that frame.

The second half of the UCLA-USC game will be available on FOX.