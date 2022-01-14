The Spun

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Chip Kelly News

A closeup of Chip Kelly during a UCLA football game.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bruins 49-21. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The UCLA Bruins seemed poised to sign head coach Chip Kelly to a contract extension earlier this week.

However, a few days later and all is still mum on that front. On Friday afternoon, ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg reported that there has been “no resolution” on a potential extension.

“There’s no resolution yet on Chip Kelly’s situation at UCLA, despite discussions throughout the week about a possible new deal,” he reported. “Kelly has one year left on his original contract, and the buyout on each side drops from $9 million to $0 on Saturday. Will be interesting to monitor.”

Fans found the new information very intriguing. After looking like Kelly was poised to stick around, now there’s some unknown about his football future.

“Well well well, the intrigue has grown,” said one fan.

“Will he get an extension? Will he get fired? We’re all on the edge of our seats,” another fan said.

One fan thinks it’s time to move on from Kelly as the team’s head coach.

“Fire him UCLA do it. Give us Justyn Martin,” said another fan.

It’s unclear if the Bruins will be reaching a new deal with Kelly any time soon. Only time will tell if he comes back as the head coach at UCLA for another season.

Will Kelly be back for the 2022 season?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.