Former UCLA Basketball Standout Dies At 22

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of newly renovated Pauley Pavillion during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Indiana State Sycamores on November 9, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. UCLA won 86-59. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill has tragically passed away at the age of 22.

Reports of Hill's death began trickling out Tuesday night, and the UCLA men's basketball program confirmed the sad news in a statement on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

"Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Jalen Hill," the statement read. "We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Hill's family shared on Instagram that the Corona, Calif. native had recently gone missing in Costa Rica before passing away.

"We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people," the post said. "We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve

A former four-star recruit, Hill appeared in 77 games and made 40 starts for the Bruins from 2018-21. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per outing while shooting 54.6% from the field.

Hill left the team in February 2021 for undisclosed reasons before announcing he was retiring from the sport after the season.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hill's family, friends and former teammates.