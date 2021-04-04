Video: Gonzaga Beats UCLA On Incredible Buzzer-Beater

Gonzaga is off to Monday night’s NCAA Tournament national title game thanks to one of the best shots in college basketball history.

The Bulldogs, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, topped No. 11 seed UCLA on a bank-shot buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs.

Gonzaga and UCLA appeared to be heading to a second overtime, as the Bruins tied it up with a lay-in with less than five seconds to play. Suggs had other plans, though, as he drilled a shot as time expired to put his team into the national title game.

Here’s the final play:

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED. GONZAGA STAYS UNDEFEATED AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/27I8a2A9DA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2021

Even LeBron James was impressed.

“I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!!” he tweeted. “One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!!”

Gonzaga, which is seeking to complete a perfect, undefeated season, will take on fellow No. 1 seed Baylor in the national title game on Monday night.

The Bulldogs and the Bears will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Monday evening.

The game will air on CBS.