Video: Gonzaga Beats UCLA On Incredible Buzzer-Beater

Jalen Suggs sends Gonzaga to the national title game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the UCLA Bruins during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Gonzaga is off to Monday night’s NCAA Tournament national title game thanks to one of the best shots in college basketball history.

The Bulldogs, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, topped No. 11 seed UCLA on a bank-shot buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs.

Gonzaga and UCLA appeared to be heading to a second overtime, as the Bruins tied it up with a lay-in with less than five seconds to play. Suggs had other plans, though, as he drilled a shot as time expired to put his team into the national title game.

Here’s the final play:

Even LeBron James was impressed.

“I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!!” he tweeted. “One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!!”

Gonzaga, which is seeking to complete a perfect, undefeated season, will take on fellow No. 1 seed Baylor in the national title game on Monday night.

The Bulldogs and the Bears will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Monday evening.

The game will air on CBS.


