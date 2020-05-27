NCAA Rules On Waiver For Kentucky Transfer Johnny Juzang

UCLA won’t have to wait too long to see Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang on the court. The Bruins have reportedly gotten some good news on that front.

Juzang announced his transfer decision early last month. The former four-star small forward struggled to really break through for the Wildcats in 2019-20. He ultimately chose to head to UCLA to play for Mick Cronin over a group of schools including Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech, and Villanova.

“I can’t explain how excited I am to play for Coach Cronin and UCLA,” Juzang wrote in his transfer announcement. “Growing up in Los Angeles, 15 minutes from Westwood, I’ve always followed TCLA and dreamed of playing in Pauley Pavilion.”

According to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, he’ll be eligible to play right away. He applied for a waiver to bypass the one year waiting requirement, and has reportedly received the news he was looking for. It is big news for Cronin and the Bruins, who continue a rebuild towards the NCAA Tournament.

Sources: UCLA's Johnny Juzang has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible for the 20-21 college basketball season. Transfer from Kentucky. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2020

Johnny Juzang appeared in 28 games as a true freshman at Kentucky, logging two starts. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in just over 12 minutes per contest.

He shot 37.7 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from three-point range, and 83.3 percent from the free throw line on the season.

247Sports ranked him as the No. 33 player in the country, the No. 9 small forward, and the third-ranked player in California in the 2020 class.