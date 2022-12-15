Look: Football World Reacts To UCLA's Official Decision

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After months of speculation, the University of California regents have finally approved UCLA's move to the Big Ten.

The University Of California Board Of Regents was initially worried that joining the Big Ten would affect travel and academic support for UCLA student-athletes.

UCLA's move from the Pac-12 to Big Ten will be OK'd as long as the Bruins take measures to mitigate travel and address other well-being issues.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, the college football world is just glad this drama has ended.

"Finally," Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press said.

"Was the most likely path forward," Josh Furlong of KSL.com Sports said.

"Lol all of this huffing and puffing to ultimately do nothing at all," a UCLA fan wrote.

"All that for nothing," a USC fan commented.

USC and UCLA are expected to join the Big Ten in 2024.

Time will tell if leaving the Pac-12 was the right move for both schools.