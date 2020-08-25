Major Pac-12 Starter Is Trying To Play Elsewhere This Fall

The Pac-12 has made it abundantly clear that its conference will not be playing football this fall. As a result, there could be a few players on the move as they try to salvage their senior seasons.

On Tuesday, UCLA offensive tackle Jake Burton announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. The sole reason he’s doing this is because he wants the chance to play football in 2020.

“I was looking forward to finishing my collegiate career with my Bruin teammates,” Burton said. “Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, that is not possible this year. After much thought, I have decided to enter the portal in hopes of gaining the opportunity to play football this fall.”

There isn’t much time remaining before the start of the 2020 season for Burton to join another team and immediately learn a new playbook. However, it doesn’t sound like that’ll stop him from entering the portal.

You can read the full statement from Burton here:

Burton started at right tackle for all 12 games last season. He did an excellent job blocking up front for UCLA running back Joshua Kelley, who ran for over 1,000 yards during the 2019 season.

Right now, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC plan on playing football next month. Perhaps one of those conferences will land Burton on the transfer market.