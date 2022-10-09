Matt Leinart Names Surprise College Football Team That's In The 'Playoff Conversation'

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 14: Josie Loren and Matt Leinart attend the Matt Leinart Foundation's 10th annual Celebrity Bowl for Charity Event at Lucky Strike Lanes on July 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Don't look now, but Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA are 6-0 after a big win over the Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

UCLA is finally starting to gain some respect across the country, as a result.

Even USC legend Matt Leinart thinks it's time to start talking about the Bruins as a potential College Football Playoff team.

"UCLA really putting themselves in the Playoff conversation. They are clicking on all cylinders," said Leinart.

He may be right. And the good news for the UCLA Bruins is that they have plenty more resume builders on the schedule.

Looking ahead UCLA gets a bye next week before a massive conference game against Oregon in Eugene on Oct. 22. That may very well be College GameDay's destination that weekend.

A few weeks after the Oregon game UCLA plays USC, which is currently at top-10 team.

If the Bruins win out they will be in the College Football Playoff. But there's still plenty of season left to be played.