Look: Troy Aikman Has Message Before UCLA’s Final Four Game

UCLA isn’t historically known for being the underdog, but it’ll certainly be one tonight when it takes on Gonzaga in the Final Four.

The Bruins rattled off five straight wins to clinch a spot in the Final Four, knocking off Abilene Christian, Alabama, BYU, Michigan and Michigan State.

Even though UCLA has been on an incredible run in this NCAA Tournament, the oddsmakers currently have Gonzaga as 14-point favorites for tonight’s game. It just goes to show how unstoppable Mark Few’s squad has been this season.

Not many people will give the Bruins a chance when they take the floor tonight, but Troy Aikman believes his alma mater can hand Gonzaga its first loss of the 2020-21 season.

Aikman responded to a tweet from Tim Brando that diminished UCLA’s chances of pulling off the upset, saying “Gotta believe Tim. Let’s go!”

While we definitely love Aikman’s optimism, the reality is his Bruins are going need the ball to bounce their way all night if they want to take down the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga can just beat a team in so many ways because of its star-studded rotation, which features Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert, Andrew Nembhard, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme.

If UCLA is going to pull off the upset and advance to the championship game, Johnny Juzang will need to be on top of his game. He scored 28 points in the Elite Eight to lead his team to an upset win over Michigan.

Tipoff for the Gonzaga-UCLA matchup is at 8:34 p.m. ET on CBS.