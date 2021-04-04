The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To UCLA’s Heartbreaking Final Four Loss

fox NFL analyst troy aikman down on the fieldNEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman was among those heartbroken by UCLA’s last-second loss to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Final Four on Saturday evening.

The Bruins played an incredible game against the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed, taking the Bulldogs to overtime. UCLA appeared to be on the verge of taking Gonzaga to a second overtime, as the Bruins tied the game up with less than five seconds remaining, but Jalen Suggs had other plans.

Gonzaga’s star freshman drilled a banked-in three-point shot from just inside halfcourt as time was expiring, sending the Bulldogs to Monday night’s national title game. It was one of the craziest finishes in recent college basketball history.

Aikman, who played college football at UCLA before starring in the NFL for the Cowboys, took to Twitter following the game.

“What a game. So proud of both teams tonight. One of those games when there’s not a loser – only a winner. This was college athletics at its finest. Congratulations Coach Cronin and UCLA on one great season! Hats off to Gonzaga,” he tweeted.

That’s a pretty classy message from the former NFL star.

Gonzaga and Baylor, meanwhile, will play in the national title game on Monday evening. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


