Troy Aikman Sends Clear Message After UCLA's Big Win

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

UCLA legend Troy Aikman loved what he saw from Chip Kelly and the Bruins this Saturday afternoon.

UCLA moved to 6-0 with a big win over the No. 11 Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl today.

Aikman calls Utah the "biggest test of the season" and clearly believes Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

"Great win today for Chip Kelly and the 6-0 UCLA Bruins in the biggest test of the season and @doriansTweets put himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation w another outstanding performance @UCLAFootball @UCLAAthletics," said Aikman.

It's about time UCLA gives Troy Aikman something to cheer for. It's been a while.

The Bruins now get a bye next weekend before another massive conference game vs. Oregon out in Eugene on Oct. 22.

Hopefully UCLA keeps this up. Maybe the Bruins can get Troy Aikman to come out for a game at some point this season.