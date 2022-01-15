Look: UCLA Announces Decision On Head Coach Chip Kelly

Kirk Ferentz isn’t the only college football coach who signed a contract extension on Friday. A few hours after his deal was announced, UCLA revealed that it has signed Chip Kelly to a new contract.

Kelly’s contract is a four-year deal that’ll run through the 2025 season. It’s not hard to understand why the Bruins rewarded him with this contract.

UCLA reached the eight-win mark this past season for the first time since 2015. The school also earned its first bowl appearance since 2017.

In an official statement, Kelly said that he’s excited to be a part of UCLA’s football program for the foreseeable future.

“We are extremely appreciative of the entire UCLA administration for their support of our football program,” Kelly said, via UCLA’s press release. “We have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our players and staff. Their tireless work, and commitment to our vision has built a great foundation. We are excited to continue to build this program into something that makes the UCLA fanbase proud.”

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said this new deal for Kelly represents the school’s commitment to its football program.

Kelly, who accepted the UCLA job in November of 2017, has taken strides each year with the team.

If Kelly can build off this past season’s success, the Bruins might have a legit shot to compete for a Pac-12 title in 2022.