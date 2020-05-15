On Thursday night, the college football world lost a beloved figure.

A longtime college football coach passed away, according to a report. Former UCLA head coach Frank “Pepper” Rodgers reportedly passed away earlier this week.

According to a report from Ben Bolch of the LA Times, Rodgers fell at this home and suffered arterial bleeding. The longtime college football coach reportedly suffered a heart attack and a stroke.

Doctors took him off of life support earlier this afternoon and he passed with family members around him. Rodgers was 88 years old.

Have been told that former UCLA football coach Pepper Rodgers, who mentored Terry Donahue, Steve Spurrier, John Cooper and Dick Tomey, and was vice president of football operations for the Washington Redskins from 2001-04, has died. He was 88. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) May 15, 2020

Rodgers started his college football head coaching career with the Kansas Jayhawks. After four years with the Jayhawks, Rodgers took over as the head coach at UCLA.

He struggled to find success in his first season with the Bruins, but eventually turned things around in years two and three. He racked up a 17-5 record over the last two seasons.

After three years at UCLA, Rodgers left for Georgia Tech – an interesting move. He commented on why the Yellow Jackets were the right place for him, via the LA Times.

“Strategically, professionally, it wasn’t a good move. But the heart spoke. I’m a Georgia Tech boy and Atlanta guy. I sold peanuts and cola to Tech players when I was 10 years old, so it was a lifelong dream for me,” he said.

Our thoughts are with the Rodgers family.