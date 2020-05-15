The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former College Football Coach Reportedly Passed Away

A general view of UCLA's football stadium.PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the college football world lost a beloved figure.

A longtime college football coach passed away, according to a report. Former UCLA head coach Frank “Pepper” Rodgers reportedly passed away earlier this week.

According to a report from Ben Bolch of the LA Times, Rodgers fell at this home and suffered arterial bleeding. The longtime college football coach reportedly suffered a heart attack and a stroke.

Doctors took him off of life support earlier this afternoon and he passed with family members around him. Rodgers was 88 years old.

Rodgers started his college football head coaching career with the Kansas Jayhawks. After four years with the Jayhawks, Rodgers took over as the head coach at UCLA.

He struggled to find success in his first season with the Bruins, but eventually turned things around in years two and three. He racked up a 17-5 record over the last two seasons.

After three years at UCLA, Rodgers left for Georgia Tech – an interesting move. He commented on why the Yellow Jackets were the right place for him, via the LA Times.

“Strategically, professionally, it wasn’t a good move. But the heart spoke. I’m a Georgia Tech boy and Atlanta guy. I sold peanuts and cola to Tech players when I was 10 years old, so it was a lifelong dream for me,” he said.

Our thoughts are with the Rodgers family.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.