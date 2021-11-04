Look: UCLA Football Player Seen In Troubling Video

The UCLA football program has been made aware of a troublesome video involving involving freshman defensive lineman Jay Toia.

Early on Monday morning, a 51-second video was posted to Twitter showing Toia threatening a group of people in an elevator. The Bruins defensive lineman, who was wearing a UCLA sweatshirt, was preventing the elevator door from closing and intimidating those standing inside.

It’s difficult to make out most of the exchange, but it sounds like Toia was interrogating the group to see if they had a connection to UCLA’s rival, USC. The group insisted that they actually attended UC Santa Barbara and only mentioned the Trojans as a joke.

Here’s a look at the video. Be warned, that clip contains vulgar language.

UCLA athlete Jay Toia intimidates people in an elevator, preventing them from leaving after swinging at a 20 year old young woman. Supposedly mad about USC students potentially around. #ucla #usc #UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/YW1lDid1Ul — pretty pretty princess world champion (@bichhomiequan) November 1, 2021

UCLA has been made aware of the video involving Toia. Athletic director Martin Jarmond and football head coach Chip Kelly released a joint statement on Wednesday, saying that “disciplinary action” will be taken.

“We’re aware of a recent video in which a student-athlete made disparaging remarks,” the statement read. “This was inappropriate and not in line with our values and expectations. As such, we are taking disciplinary action and working with campus partners to assist with education for the student.”

Statement from Athletic Director Martin Jarmond and Head Football Coach Chip Kelly. pic.twitter.com/Y90ZlrM2IE — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 4, 2021

Toia was reportedly on the practice field with the Bruins on Wednesday, two days after the video was posted. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that the freshman did lose an NIL sponsorship with apparel brand Campus Mogul because of the combative interaction.

Toia has played in just one game for the Bruins this season, recording three tackles in a win over Arizona. A former four-star recruit, Toia actually enrolled at USC in January of this year before transferring to UCLA in June.

