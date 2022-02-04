Late Thursday night, police arrested and cited a college basketball player after he appeared to spit at opposing fans.

Mac Etienne, a redshirt freshman forward on UCLA’s men’s basketball team, made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Video showed Etienne allegedly spitting at fans as he and the Bruins walked into the locker room.

Following the altercation, Etienne returned to the team’s locker room. Shortly thereafter, University of Arizona police officers placed under him arrest.

The arresting officers issued a citation for assault with “the intent to injure, provoke or insult” another person, Sgt. Sean Shields, the public information officer for University of Arizona police, said to ESPN.

Video of the incident clearly shows Etienne making a motion at fans. It’s difficult to tell if he actually spit or not, but his intentions appear to be clear.

BREAKING: UCLA forward Mac Etienne spit on fans in Zona Zoo. Classless. @UCLABarstool pic.twitter.com/YbpNVceuD3 — Barstool Arizona (#7) (@UofABarstool) February 4, 2022

UCLA issued a statement following the incident late Thursday night.

“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship,” the school said in a prepared statement late Thursday. “We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight’s men’s basketball game, and the matter is under review.”

Etienne was not placed in handcuffs and he was allowed to travel back with the team. He will reportedly have a court date in Arizona, but might not have to travel back to the state for a hearing.