UCLA Reportedly Hiring Former Cowboys, 49ers Star

UCLA football has reportedly tabbed one of its all-time great alums to help lead the team’s defensive unit next fall.

The Bruins are expected to hire UCLA star and three-time Super Bowl champion Ken Norton Jr. as their next linebackers coach. Norton, who made three Pro Bowls as a linebacker during his NFL playing days, most recently served as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.

He held that role from 2018-21 after three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders. Norton began his NFL coaching career as the Seahawks’ linebackers coach from 2010-14.

From 2004-09, he worked on Pete Carroll’s staff at USC, UCLA’s arch-rival. Now, he’ll have the chance to return to his alma mater.

Norton was a first-team All-Pac-10 and first team All-American at UCLA in 1987. He went on to become a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys.

Norton played for the Cowboys from 1988-93, winning a pair of Super Bowls. After leaving Dallas, he played seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, winning a third Super Bowl in 1994.