UCLA Star Johnny Juzang Announces NBA Decision

Just a few weeks ago, UCLA made its way to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed thanks to a dominant performance from sophomore shooting guard Johnny Juzang.

The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter averaged 21.6 points per game in UCLA’s five NCAA Tournament wins heading into the Final Four. During the team’s victory over top-seeded Michigan, Juzang scored 28 of the Bruins’ 51 points.

His performance in the NCAA Tournament vaulted him up NBA draft boards. Just a few weeks later, Juzang finally made a decision on whether or not he’ll test the NBA draft waters.

“For many years, I’ve dreamt about playing professional basketball,” he said on Twitter. “But the journey to get to this point has truly been the beautiful part. Crossing paths with such great people: coaches, mentors, and brothers. I’m proud to announce that I’m declaring for the NBA Draft while retaining my collegiate eligibility.”

Johnny Juzang declares for the NBA Draft, while preserving college eligibility. https://t.co/7ZLscRgWop — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 20, 2021

“I want to thank Coach Cronin and UCLA, the basketball program and the Bruin community for welcoming me with such open arms,” he continued. “It’s an honor to wear the blue and gold. My family and friends, those who have always been in my corner, you mean the world to me. Thank you.”

Following his dominant performance during the NCAA Tournament, Juzang is expected to be a first-round draft pick.

We’ll have to wait and see who lands Juzang in the coming months – if he stays in the draft.