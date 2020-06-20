UCLA Star QB Calls Out Reporter For Comments About Chip Kelly

On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times published an article suggesting UCLA football players don’t trust head coach Chip Kelly.

The article stated “football players are demanding that a ‘third-party health official’ be on hand for all football activities to see that protocols for COVID-19 are followed. It then stated that players didn’t think the program would act in their best interest.

The report grew steam over the course of Friday afternoon. Analysts from around the country suggested Kelly was losing his grip on the program as a result of the article.

That’s when the team’s star quarterback stood up in defense of Kelly. Dorian Thompson-Robinson took to Twitter with a message for the Los Angeles Times.

“#1 No one said they didn’t trust coach Kelly,” the quarterback said. “#2 Majority of players talked about these demands but only a handful were willing to have their names publicly written. Don’t turn this into a feeding frenzy on Coach, this is about the safety of the program as a whole.”

Would also like to state that Coach Kelly agrees with ALL of the demands on this letter and is working to get them in place. As the player whose face is on the cover of the article, I apologize to coach as I was unaware the letter would be given to the media for them to mislead. — DTR (@DoriansTweets) June 19, 2020

The former elite quarterback recruit offered an apology to his coach for the Los Angeles Times’ misreading of the letter the players penned.

Chip Kelly’s tenure at UCLA has been rocky, but it’s clear he has the support of his star quarterback on this situation.