Watch: UCLA Ends First Half In Worst Way Possible

UCLA is giving No. 11 Oregon all it can handle at Autzen Stadium this afternoon. But the Bruins made a costly decision to end the first half.

Saturday’s UCLA-Oregon game may not be classified as “Pac-12 After Dark,” but it certainly looks the part. The Ducks jumped out to a 14-0 lead off two costly Bruins’ turnovers in the first quarter. UCLA, with its back against the wall, responded with a one-yard touchdown run from Demetric Felton late in the first and a scoop-and-score early in the second to even the score.

With all the momentum on their side, the Bruins defense held Oregon to a field goal and scored another touchdown late in the second to take a 21-17 lead. UCLA wasn’t content with just a four-point lead going into halftime, though.

UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin attempted a hail-mary throw with the clock winding down in the first half, but as he attempted the throw he was hit by a Ducks defensive lineman. The hit altered the throw, allowing Oregon defensive back Jordan Happle to make an easy interception before he returned it all the way for a touchdown.

This is NOT how you want to end a half pic.twitter.com/YUyhfkOsZT — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 21, 2020

This is easily one of the worst end-of-half decisions we’ve seen all season long. The last thing an underdog can afford to do is give the favorite momentum just before the half.

To make matters worse, the Ducks opened the second half with a long-scoring drive to take a 31-21 lead.

You can catch the rest of UCLA-Oregon on ESPN 2.