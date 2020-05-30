1 School Is Trending for Miller Moss, No. 6 QB Recruit In 2021 Class

USC’s 2020 recruiting class was abysmal to say the least. But Clay Helton and the Trojans are starting to flex their recruiting muscle for the 2021 cycle. A big-time four-star quarterback is trending USC’s way.

Miller Moss is one of the most sought-after signal-callers in the 2021 cycle. The California native is the No. 5 pro-style QB and 52nd overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Score. More importantly, he’s the seventh-highest rated recruit in the state of California.

West Coast programs have had a tough time keeping California recruits out west. The Trojans lost out on two five-star quarterbacks – both of which were right in their own backyard – to programs out east in 2019. But USC is turning things around recruiting-wise this year.

The Trojans are picking up major steam to land Moss. The four-star quarterback announced a final four back in April which included the likes of USC, UCLA, Alabama and LSU. But nine crystal balls have been placed by 247Sports’ insiders in favor of the Trojans over the past 24 hours. It appears a commitment is imminent.

This would be a massive win not only for USC, but for the Pac-12 as a whole. When the Trojans are relevant, the entire Pac-12 gets a major boost.

Without Moss in the fold, the Trojans’ 2021 class is ranked sixth overall. The four-star quarterback would certainly improve that ranking.

Could 2020 be the season USC gets back on the map? It’s setting up to be a big year at the Coliseum.