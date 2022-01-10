2 Schools Mentioned For 5-Star QB Transfer Jaxson Dart

Earlier today, USC four-star quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal. Obviously, Dart will draw plenty of interest from other programs.

As a freshman in 2021, Dart threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. It looked like he had a bright future with the Trojans, but today’s news has only further fueled speculation that Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams will reunite with former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley at USC.

As for Dart, 247Sports analyst Carl Reed suggested two premier programs as possible fits for the Utah native: Georgie and Notre Dame.

“Jaxson Dart makes a lot of sense for Notre Dame and Georgia,” Reed tweeted. “Notre Dame an elite QB away from being right in the thick of the championship race.”

Of course, whether or not Georgia or Notre Dame is interested in Dart will likely depend on what the other quarterbacks on their roster do. For the Bulldogs, Stetson Bennett IV and JT Daniels have eligibility left to return in 2022, but neither has given any indication of their plans.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is losing Jack Coan, but projects to have Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne back to compete for the starting job in 2022. Of course, the Fighting Irish could look to add Dart or another transfer option to the mix this offseason.