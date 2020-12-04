Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star quarterback Jake Garcia has decommitted from USC, he announced on Thursday night.

Garcia had been committed to the Trojans since September 2019. However, he said on Twitter tonight that he is choosing to reopen his recruitment.

“Doing so will allow me to honestly evaluate my options as the early signing date quickly approaches,” Garcia said. “No love has been lost for the USC family.”

Garcia is the No. 5 Pro-Style quarterback and No. 46 overall recruit in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports‘ Composite Rankings.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Ole Miss and Miami (Fla.) are likely options for Garcia,

Look for Ole Miss and Miami to be options here. https://t.co/VlbW5VBtcp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 4, 2020

Garcia has played at five different high schools, most recently Grayson. He originally transferred to Valdosta High School in Georgia after spending his first three high school seasons playing in his native California.

While in California, Garcia suited up for Narbonne, La Habra and Long Beach Poly.