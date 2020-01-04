The Spun

4-Star WR Gary Bryant Jr. Commits To The USC Trojans

A general view of USC's football stadium.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

USC’s 2020 class ranking is one of its worst in the school’s history. But Clay Helton and the Trojans added a major class upgrade with the commitment from one of the best receivers in the country on Saturday.

Gary Bryant Jr., 2020 4-star receiver, has committed to USC. The highly coveted pass catcher announced his commitment in the second half of Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Game.

Bryant chose USC over other Pac-12 finalists including Oregon, Washington and Arizona State. The 4-star WR is expected to make an immediate impact in 2020 in Southern California.

The new USC commit had a big day at Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Game. Bryant caught a 43-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter of the contest. His speed and athleticism was on full display.

The 4-star receiver is the No. 57 overall prospect and No. 9 receiver in the 2020 class, courtesy of 247Sports’ Composite score. Bryant is USC’s highest rated recruit of this cycle by a wide margin – the Trojans’ next highest rated 2020 signee is No. 350 overall.

USC’s class is now No. 56 in the country and No. 10 in the Pac-12 with Bryant’s addition on Saturday. Both marks are well below how the Trojans typically recruit.

Bryant will be a major boost for what’s already regarded as one of the nation’s best receiver units heading into the 2020-21 season.


