4-Star WR Gary Bryant Jr. Commits To The USC Trojans

USC’s 2020 class ranking is one of its worst in the school’s history. But Clay Helton and the Trojans added a major class upgrade with the commitment from one of the best receivers in the country on Saturday.

Gary Bryant Jr., 2020 4-star receiver, has committed to USC. The highly coveted pass catcher announced his commitment in the second half of Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Game.

Bryant chose USC over other Pac-12 finalists including Oregon, Washington and Arizona State. The 4-star WR is expected to make an immediate impact in 2020 in Southern California.

*Wholesome content alert* Gary Bryant Jr.'s 8-year-old brother declared @USC as the school Bryant will be playing for. pic.twitter.com/KUIbCyhLMz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 4, 2020

The new USC commit had a big day at Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Game. Bryant caught a 43-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter of the contest. His speed and athleticism was on full display.

The 4-star receiver is the No. 57 overall prospect and No. 9 receiver in the 2020 class, courtesy of 247Sports’ Composite score. Bryant is USC’s highest rated recruit of this cycle by a wide margin – the Trojans’ next highest rated 2020 signee is No. 350 overall.

USC’s class is now No. 56 in the country and No. 10 in the Pac-12 with Bryant’s addition on Saturday. Both marks are well below how the Trojans typically recruit.

Bryant will be a major boost for what’s already regarded as one of the nation’s best receiver units heading into the 2020-21 season.