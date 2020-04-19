USC quarterback JT Daniels is now in the transfer portal, and he could be one of the most sought-after transfers in years.

The former five-star quarterback put up solid if unremarkable numbers as a freshman, and looked poised to thrive last year before an injury gave the job to Kedon Slovis. Now that he’s potentially on the move, Daniels can conceivably go to almost any program in the country.

On Saturday, Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell gave his thoughts on Daniels’ potential destinations. Farrell identified five schools by name that could benefit from his transfer immediately.

He named Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, and Washington. It’s worth noting that just about all of those schools are not yet settled at the position.

“There are plenty of terrific options out there where he can shine,” Farrell said. “Michigan, Tennessee, LSU, Washington, Notre Dame and others are all schools that could use some immediate help, recruited him hard out of high school or both. A pro style offense fits his skillset the best. It’s hard to guess right now but I could see him winding up in a Tennessee uniform. And if he’s eligible immediately he could make a huge impact.”

As a freshman, Daniels completed 59.5-percent of his passes for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns with ten interceptions.

Perhaps on a team that recruits better than Clay Helton, Daniels will be able to thrive.

Which team do you see Daniels ultimately transferring to?