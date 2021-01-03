5-Star Korey Foreman, Nation’s No. 1 Recruit, Announces Commitment

Korey Foreman, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports Composite rankings, announced his college commitment on Saturday afternoon.

The star defensive lineman will stay at home in California and head to join Clay Helton’s program at USC.

Foreman settled on the Pac 12 powerhouse, despite verbally committing to Clemson in February of 2020. He backtracked in April, and added offers from Georgia, LSU and Arizona State to his list of finalists.

However, after attending Corona Centennial in California, Foreman wanted to say close to home and help build something with the Trojans.

“USC always felt like home to me,” Foreman said per 247Sports. “I grew up here and know everything about this place and about the school. At the end of the day, these are my roots and I have a really strong comfort level with everyone at USC.”

Coming into USC at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Foreman looks prepared to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines. In his junior season, he racked up 32 tackles and five sacks in just eight games with Corona Centennial.

Now, he’ll get the chance to continue his football career with the Trojans. Foreman will finish out his semester this spring and enroll at USC in the fall.

Helton’s program went 6-1 in 2020, losing their only game in the conference championship game to Oregon. Foreman liked what he saw during this past season and cited the performance as a major reason for his commitment.

“The biggest selling point for me with USC was the improvement I saw from them this year from a year ago,” Foreman said. “You can tell the new staff is making an impact and you can tell they’re on the right path.

“They may not have always won every game pretty, but reality is, they won a lot of games and that’s important. I think you can see how the team came together and with our class coming in, I think we can take the program back to where it belongs.”

Foreman will join a deep defensive line group, capable of carrying USC back to national prominence in 2021.

