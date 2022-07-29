5-Star QB Malachi Nelson, USC Commit Visits SEC Program: Fans React

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the band of the field pre-game at the USC Trojans against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 25, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Even though five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has been committed to USC for several months, he's still exploring his options.

It was reported by ESPN that Nelson is taking a visit to Texas A&M this weekend.

Nelson informed USC head coach Lincoln Riley that he would be visiting College Station. It's way too early to determine if he'll flip his commitment though.

If Nelson does change his mind, it would be the second time he flips his commitment. He was originally committed to Oklahoma before following Riley to USC.

Oklahoma fans believe it's ironic that Nelson could leave USC for Texas A&M.

Here are some reactions to the latest news involving the Los Alamitos product:

Nelson is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. Arch Manning is the only recruit ranked ahead of him.

Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class could use a bit of a boost. At this moment, it ranks 11th in the conference.

We'll continue to monitor Nelson's situation.