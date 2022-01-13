5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart ‘Focused’ On 3 Schools

Earlier this week, highly touted USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling that his brief time in Southern California has come to an end.

Already, the former five-star recruit is narrowing down his options.

According to Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports, Dart is focusing on three possible landing spots as of Thursday morning: Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU. The rising sophomore is reportedly planning to visit all three programs between now and the weekend.

Dart’s first visit will reportedly be to Ole Miss on Thursday, according to Ben Garrett of Ole Miss Spirit.

All three programs are enticing options for Dart, a young quarterback with ample room to grow and a very high upside. Appearing in six games for USC during his freshman year, he completed 61.9 percent of his passes and threw for 1,353 yards, 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also added two rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma is experiencing a similar shake-up to USC, due largely to Lincoln Riley’s move from the Sooners to the Trojans. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler both entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason, leaving UCF grad transfer Dillon Gabriel as the favorite to start in Norman in 2022.

Ole Miss is perhaps the most intriguing player for Dart. Lane Kiffin developed Matt Corral into a first-round NFL Draft prospect over the last few seasons and is now in search of a new starting quarterback for the Rebels.

TCU will begin the Sonny Dykes era in 2022, after parting ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson this past season. Dart could have an opportunity to plug in as the Horned Frogs quarterback right away and try to compete for a Big 12 crown.

Dart is one of a few big-name quarterbacks still searching for home in 2022, but once he makes his decision, the rest of the pieces could start to fall into place.