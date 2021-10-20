5-Star USC Commit Flips To SEC Program

As if this season couldn’t get worse for the USC Trojans. Not only are they 3-3 and out of Pac-12 title contention, they just lost a five-star commit to an SEC powerhouse.

On Wednesday, five-star 2022 defensive lineman Mykel Williams announced that he is decommitting from USC. In the same post, he announced that he will continue his football career at the University of Georgia.

“Thank you to the University of Southern California for extending me an offer and welcoming me into the Trojan family. After alot of thought, prayer, and tough conversations, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Southern California and pursue my dreams at the University of Georgia. #GoDawgs,” Williams wrote.

247Sports rates Williams as the No. 22 prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Georgia.

Mykel Williams committed to USC in mid-June, but kept his recruiting open. But USC seemed to lose its grip on him after Williams took two visits to Georgia in October.

Losing Williams changes USC’s 2022 recruiting class from one of the elite to one 247Sports rates outside the top 40. The class currently has nine prospects and ranks No. 4 in the Pac-12.

There’s still plenty of time for USC to improve their class. But having to spend the next few months searching for a new head coach is going to be a major obstacle.

The next year or two might be even rougher for the Trojans than this one.