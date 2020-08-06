A Top 2021 Quarterback Recruit Is Transferring Across The Country

High school football will not be played across the country this year due to COVID-19. As a result, one of the top quarterback recruits from the 2021 class has decided to transfer for his senior season.

Jake Garcia, a four-star recruit and current USC commit, will be leaving La Habra High School. California has delayed high school football because of health concerns. This means Garcia would have to wait until possibly January to showcase his skills.

Instead of waiting for a potential season in the winter, Garcia is transferring to Valdosta High School in Georgia. It’s a move that’ll allow him to play football this fall without missing a beat.

On Wednesday, Garcia spoke to Greg Biggins of 247Sports about his decision to transfer. Even though he’s already committed to a Power Five program, the four-star gunslinger wants to develop his game even more.

“For me, it was big to play as a senior,” Garcia told 247Sports. “I need those game reps and this is going to be a big year for me mentally as well in terms of preparing for college.”

BREAKING: #USC quarterback commit Jake Garcia will play his senior year of football at Valdosta (Ga.) this fall before early enrolling https://t.co/FCbGy754VX pic.twitter.com/u2ToMV5395 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) August 6, 2020

Garcia is the No. 37 overall recruit and No. 4 pro-style quarterback in his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Programs like Miami are hopeful that Garcia’s decision to transfer high schools may open up his recruitment, but it doesn’t sound like that’ll happen.

Only time will tell if Garcia’s move from California to Georgia will pay off from a developmental standpoint.