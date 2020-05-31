The 2020 college football season is slated to give us a wide array of compelling non-conference games. On top of the traditional non-conference rivalry games, teams like Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Wisconsin and Clemson all play against tough, unfamiliar foes in 2020.

But one team stands out from the crowd where “interesting” non-conference schedules are concerned. Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman named USC as the team to watch in 2020 among the 64 Power Five teams.

Tramel noted that USC’s non-conference slate will consist of Alabama, New Mexico and Notre Dame. The Lobos probably won’t offer much of a threat, but Alabama and Notre Dame certainly will.

The two teams have lost a grand total of six games since 2018. They are both just two years removed from appearing in the College Football Playoff.

“You can always count on the Trojans to uphold college football pride,” Tramel wrote.

Fortunately for the Trojans, they get Alabama at neutral AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They also host their longtime rivals from South Bend at the Coliseum.

But the rest of the schedule is pretty daunting too. They play Oregon, Stanford and Washington – all teams that have won the Pac-12 at least once in the last five years.

USC will be have a hard-enough time getting into the College Football Playoff on their own even if they win the Pac-12 title. But going up against Alabama and Notre Dame will add two more highly loseable games to the slate.

It’s easy to see why their schedule is so interesting.

Who do you think has the most interesting college football schedule in 2020?