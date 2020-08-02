Breaking: Pac-12 Players Opting Out Of Camp, Issue List Of Demands

Pac-12 football players announced in a piece for The Players’ Tribune that they are opting out of fall camp and have issued a list of demands.

The players wrote a “We Are United” piece for The Players’ Tribune, detailing their issues with the state of the 2020 college football season. It’s unclear at this time which players are part of the group that is opting out.

“#WeAreUnited in our commitment to secure fair treatment for college athletes. Due to COVID-19 and other serious concerns, we will opt-out of Pac-12 fall camp and game participation unless the following demands are guaranteed in writing by our conference to protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons,” the Pac-12 players wrote.

The Players of the Pac-12 will opt-out of fall camp and game participation due to COVID-19 and other serious concerns unless the conference guarantees in writing to protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons. #WeAreUnited https://t.co/KQ3oqdB5BL — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 2, 2020

The Pac-12 players issued a list of demands for the conference, which includes several notable requests.

The players first want health and safety protocols to be implemented, including the option for players to skip the season and not lose eligibility.

The players then ask the conference to limit excessive spending and reinstate several sports that have been eliminated due to budget cuts:

Larry Scott, administrators, and coaches to voluntarily and drastically reduce excessive pay. End performance/academic bonuses. End lavish facility expenditures and use some endowment funds to preserve all sports.*

Finally, the Pac-12 players ask for the conference to “end” racial injustice in college sports and society. They’ve also asked for guaranteed medical expense coverage; name, image and likeness rights & representation; for 50 percent of each sport’s total conference revenue to be evenly distributed among the athletes.

You can view the full The Players’ Tribune piece here.