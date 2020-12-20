USC – one of college football’s most prestigious programs, regardless of the Pac-12’s recent irrelevance – has opted out of playing in a bowl game this postseason.

The Trojans were 5-0 heading into Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game versus Oregon. A win would’ve sent USC to a NY6 Bowl, most likely the Fiesta. But the Ducks spoiled USC’s perfect season with a stunning 31-24 win.

With a NY6 Bowl out of the picture, USC has called it quits on bowl season. The Trojans would’ve likely gone to the Alamo, had they’d accepted a bowl invite.

USC players and coaches reportedly met together Saturday to decide their bowl game fate. They came to the conclusion to shut it down for the rest of the season.

Sources: USC has decided to opt out of playing a bowl game this season. It was a decision made by coaches, players and the team’s medical staff. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 20, 2020

This isn’t all too surprising. The Alamo Bowl isn’t worth the unnecessary travel and practice. The Trojans are shutting things down until next season.

Oregon and Colorado are the only Pac-12 teams that are either eligible or haven’t turned down the opportunity to play in a bowl game. The Ducks are going to a NY6 Bowl thanks to their Pac-12 Championship win. The Buffaloes, meanwhile, will likely take USC’s spot in the Alamo Bowl.

Arizona State has a chance to qualify for a bowl game this evening when the Sun Devils play the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. We’ll have to wait to find out if ASU will even accept a bowl invite if Herm Edwards’ team wins this evening.

USC players and coaches, meanwhile, will enjoy the bowl season from the comfort of their own respective homes.