Breaking: USC Quarterback Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

USC’s starting quarterback from this past season has entered the transfer portal.

Kedon Slovis won’t be returning to the Trojans for the 2022 season, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports

Slovis must have thought that he wasn’t going to retain his starting job now that Lincoln Riley is the head coach.

He started the last three seasons for the Trojans and couldn’t get back to the level that he displayed in 2019. Slovis finished that season with 3,502 yards passing with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

This past season, Slovis had 2,153 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions as USC finished 4-8.

Before playing with the Trojans, Slovis was considered a three-star prospect and the No. 13 player in his home state (Arizona). He was also the No. 26 pro quarterback in the country and the No. 705 overall recruit, regardless of position per 247Sports Composite.

There are a lot of programs that could use quarterback depth (or a starter) for next season so Slovis should have no trouble with having schools reach out.

As for USC, it looks like there will be an open competition for that starting spot.