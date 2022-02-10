Last week, Caleb Williams announced that he was transferring to USC. On Wednesday, he appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his recent move.

Williams told Robin Roberts that he wasn’t allowed to go to Alabama. That’s because his father made up that rule back when Williams was just a kid.

With Alabama off the list, Williams thought it was a no-brainer to go to USC.

“About 10 years ago, my dad actually told me to make a list of schools that I wanted to go to and he said you can’t have Alabama on there,” Williams said. “So, I ended up choosing schools like the West Coast schools out here. First was USC. Dreams do come true. Next, obviously, I had coach Riley and everybody else that came over from Oklahoma here. There’s a certain sense of comfort when you have people like that here who you’ve been around here for at least a year and talked to for more years before that.”

Williams turned a lot of heads in his freshman season, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also had 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries.

Though it won’t be an easy turnaround, Williams is hopeful that he can bring the Trojans back to the promised land.

“I want USC to be back to the old USC that everyone thinks of,” Williams told ESPN. “It’s been a rough couple of years, but we’ve got the right coaches and players in place. The guys want to win. We’re going to bring some other guys in that are going to be impact players for us.”

There’ll be a lot of pressure on Williams this fall, there’s no doubt about it.