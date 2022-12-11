Caleb Williams Has Brutally Honest Comment On Patrick Mahomes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 02: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans throws a pass against the Utah Utes during the third quarter in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

USC quarterback Caleb Williams' incredible ability as a passer and runner has elicited comparisons to some of the elite QBs in the NFL.

Recently, 3DQB guru Tom House told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Williams is the second coming of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. While that praise might seem too lofty to some, Williams isn't shying away from it.

CBS Sports' Zach Gelb caught up with Williams on Friday and asked him about being compared to Mahomes.

It's pretty clear that Williams, who won the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, respects Mahomes' talents but is very confident in his own.

"It's pretty cool, I'd say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all of the cool things he can do," Williams told Gelb. "I always said even in high school--obviously he's special--but I don't think there's anything I can't do that he's doing out there. I think it's really cool like I said. I had comparisons to a bunch of other people, but to have Patrick is pretty cool."

Through two college seasons, Williams has thrown for 5,987 yards, 58 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. He's also added 814 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

If he keeps that performance up next year, he'll have a chance to do something Mahomes could not: be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.