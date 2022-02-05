Look: Caleb Williams Just Signed A Major New NIL Deal

Earlier this week, Caleb Williams announced that he’s transferring from Oklahoma to USC. A few days later, he landed a major NIL deal.

On Friday night, Beats by Dre announced that Williams is joining the family.

“Welcome to LA and the Beats family, Caleb Williams! Let’s get it,” Beats by Dre’s official Twitter account wrote.

Beats by Dre has worked with a plethora of popular athletes in the past, like Kevin Garnett, LeBron James and Richard Sherman. Now, Williams will have a chance to represent the brand.

Welcome to LA and the Beats family, @CALEBcsw! Let’s get it 🏈 pic.twitter.com/HgufuBr3K9 — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) February 4, 2022

As for Williams’ college football career, he won’t have to worry about learning a new system at USC. That’s because he’s reuniting with former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams turned a lot of heads in his freshman season, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. He only had four interceptions in 11 games.

Not only did Williams make an impact through the air, he showed that he’s a capable runner. The former five-star recruit had 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries.

The future is bright for Caleb Williams, on and off the field.