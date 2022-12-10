Caleb Williams Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Comparisons

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 02: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans throws a pass against the Utah Utes during the third quarter in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is already drawing comparisons to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. In fact, quarterback guru Tom House raved about him while on Adam Schefter's podcast.

"I really think that the kid at USC is the second coming of Pat Mahomes," House said. "I think he's got everything that Mahomes does and the benefit of being able to stand on Mahomes' shoulders, showing that you don't have to be a traditional drop-back QB or a running QB, you can be a combination of all of the above."

With the Heisman Trophy ceremony set for this Saturday night, Williams has responded to the Mahomes comparisons.

Williams made it clear that he believes he can do everything Mahomes does on the football field.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

Williams will enter the bowl season with 4,075 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.

At this rate, Williams is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.