CFB Insider Names The “Favorite” To Land USC Job

With contract extensions already signed by James Franklin and Mel Tucker over the past few days, the USC Trojans are running out of options when it comes to their search for a new football coach.

Luke Fickell has been USC athletic director Mike Bohn’s top target, but Cincinnati recruits have been told that Fickell isn’t going anywhere.

If it’s true that Fickell is off the board, USC will have to look elsewhere. According to Yahoo Sports insider Pete Thamel, the current favorite for the job is none other than Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

“Campbell makes a lot of sense here, as his culture would help revive the program and his energy could give the Pac-12 a much-needed boost,” Thamel wrote, via Yahoo Sports. “It’s hard to come up with a five-name list for USC at this point, as there’s no logical West Coast candidate. Campbell is the favorite, barring a Hail Mary candidate emerging.”

The economic stimulus portion of the carousel in full swing. Where do the big jobs turn with the pool dwindling? New carousel analysis of USC, LSU, Florida and beyond. https://t.co/jx2mRyX5SG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2021

Campbell has been very steady at Iowa State since taking over the football program in 2016. As of now, he has a 42-33 overall record.

Earlier this year, Campbell agreed to a new deal with Iowa State that would keep him with the Cyclones through the 2028 season. That doesn’t mean he won’t pursue other options, though.

USC fans, would you want the athletic department to pursue Campbell?