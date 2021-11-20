The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Abysmal Crowd At USC-UCLA Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: National Anthem before the game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Just 10 minutes before USC and UCLA kicked off this Saturday afternoon, Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times posted a photo of the crowd at LA Memorial Coliseum. It didn’t take very long for that picture to go viral on social media.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many fans in attendance for the first quarter of the UCLA-USC game. Roughly half of the stadium was empty before kickoff.

While this is not what USC fans want to see for a rivalry game, they’re not surprised that fan attendance is down this season.

“This is what happens when you show your fans you don’t care about your football program for years on end,” a USC fan said. “That’s pathetic attendance for a USC-UCLA game.”

“Depressing seeing the USC fall off from my childhood to now,” another USC fan said.

“This is why the Pac-12 fades to the back every damn season,” a college football fan replied. “This is embarrassing, and especially for USC vs UCLA!”

“Top 5 job? I don’t think so,” another college football fan tweeted. “Teams like Florida State/Texas still get more fans while struggling.”

There’s no sugarcoating how bad of a look this is for USC. The program shouldn’t struggle to fill the stands, especially when it’s hosting a rival like UCLA.

Fans can catch the UCLA-USC game on FOX.

