CFB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Major USC Recruiting News

Lincoln Riley is already making a statement on the recruiting trail as head coach of the USC Trojans.

Riley was introduced as USC’s head coach on Tuesday afternoon. Hours later, he’s landed one of the top recruits in the 2022 cycle: five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson.

Nelson de-committed from Oklahoma once Riley bolted for Southern California. Being from Southern California himself, it was a no-brainer for Nelson to flip his commitment and follow Riley to USC.

USC is going to be back in no time with Riley at the helm and Nelson at quarterback for the Trojans.

Malachi Nelson explained his decision in an interview with 247Sports.

The five star’s relationship with Lincoln Riley was the biggest factor in his commitment to USC.

“Like I said when I de-committed, Lincoln Riley was my guy and that’s who I committed to,” Nelson said. “We have a special relationship that goes beyond football and he’s the guy I want to play for.

“I really think Lincoln is the best QB coach and offensive coach in the country. He’s the best guy to prepare me for the NFL and that’s my dream. That’s always been my goal and still is and I’m excited to be a Trojan.”

As expected, the college football world is freaking out over Malachi Nelson’s commitment to USC.

Take a look.

Highest rated recruit USC has landed in over a decade, per @247Sports. Lincoln Riley dominoes starting to fall. https://t.co/eFsjwt5lHc — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) November 30, 2021

Malachi made the right decision, and is yet another example of how players commit to play for coaches and not universities. https://t.co/We04xqYRjO — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 30, 2021

USC really on its way back https://t.co/hhQ1VlOtan — ‏ً (@bradIitt) November 30, 2021

Lincoln Riley has woken up a sleeping giant.

USC recruiting is back, and soon the Trojans will be as well.