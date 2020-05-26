The Spun

Beloved Sports Writer Chris Dufresne Has Reportedly Passed Away

A general view of USC's football stadium.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Chris Dufresne, one of the country’s top sports writers, has passed away. He was just 62 years old.

Dufresne leaves behind an incredible impressive legacy, especially for those in Los Angeles. The former Los Angeles Times writer was one of the top college football writers in the country, covering the the USC Trojans and the sport as a whole as the paper’s columnist from 1995-2015. In his bio on the paper’s site, it notes that he began there as a truck loader, and climbed the ranks to the top of the sports page.

More recently, Dufresne worked for TMG Sports, which took him to the latest iteration of Sports Illustrated. His work was deeply impactful right up until the end. His passing is deeply tragic, and there’s been an outpouring of support for his family from the sports journalism community.

His wife Sheila Dufresne reportedly confirmed his passing this afternoon. He spoke to Christopher Gabriel of 940 ESPN Radio in Fresno just about a month ago about the ongoing situation in the world of sports. Gabriel broke the sad news today:

This afternoon, numerous tributes have been paid to Dufresne online. He’ll be missed by so many.

It is hard for one’s final piece of work to be more timely than Chris Dufresne’s. The legendary writer was a lifelong sufferer from asthma, which he noted in his Sports Illustrated piece “New Meaning To ‘Taking One For The Team,'” published on May 7.

It should be noted that there is no suggestion or confirmation that Dufresne was diagnosed with COVID-19, and his cause of death has not yet been released. Even so, his concerns there-in are incredibly poignant.

Here’s the new wrinkle: Not only is COVID-19 deadly sinister, it also discriminates. It bypasses or minimally impacts most young people, with obvious exceptions. It attacks hardest those who are older and immune-compromised.

I am 62-year-old sportswriter (in today’s lingo a non-essential, non-worker) who had a relapse of childhood asthma last year. All it took was an inhaler to blast it out but now I wonder how vulnerable I would be anywhere, including a Pac 12 press box.

I’ve rarely set foot outside my house in two months.

Government types and a large segment of our citizenry have made the calculation that people like me need to “take one for the team.”

In a bout of serious gallows humor, he finished the column saying that while he “truly hopes” that college football will be back this fall, if he made his way to the press box at the Coliseum in the fall, he’d be in a hazmat suit.

We wish we had the chance to read those new USC columns, whether typed from in that large rubber suit fingers, or the comfort of his home. We wish his family, friends, and other loved ones the best in these difficult times.

