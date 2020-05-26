Beloved Sports Writer Chris Dufresne Has Reportedly Passed Away

Chris Dufresne, one of the country’s top sports writers, has passed away. He was just 62 years old.

Dufresne leaves behind an incredible impressive legacy, especially for those in Los Angeles. The former Los Angeles Times writer was one of the top college football writers in the country, covering the the USC Trojans and the sport as a whole as the paper’s columnist from 1995-2015. In his bio on the paper’s site, it notes that he began there as a truck loader, and climbed the ranks to the top of the sports page.

More recently, Dufresne worked for TMG Sports, which took him to the latest iteration of Sports Illustrated. His work was deeply impactful right up until the end. His passing is deeply tragic, and there’s been an outpouring of support for his family from the sports journalism community.

His wife Sheila Dufresne reportedly confirmed his passing this afternoon. He spoke to Christopher Gabriel of 940 ESPN Radio in Fresno just about a month ago about the ongoing situation in the world of sports. Gabriel broke the sad news today:

I spoke with Sheila Dufresne this morning. She told me Chris (@DufRankman) passed away last night. He was a giant in sportswriting. No tweet could do him or his work justice. He was a great friend and when he came on the program, it was two guys having coffee and talking sports. — Christopher Gabriel (@CGProgram) May 26, 2020

This afternoon, numerous tributes have been paid to Dufresne online. He’ll be missed by so many.

#FightOnForever, Chris Dufresne. The longtime @latimessports scribe and preeminent college football writer, who was a fixture in the Coliseum press box, died last night. https://t.co/Ck9zeaOWQz — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) May 26, 2020

Chris Dufresne was a legend. I never met him personally, but I grew up reading him in Los Angeles and followed his work in the LA Times throughout my career. May he Rest In Peace. — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) May 26, 2020

Terrible news. Longtime @latimes sportswriter Chris Dufresne died last night, per a staff memo. Chris was a gentleman, devoted father and a cornerstone of the Times' sports department for more than three decades. He will be missed. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) May 26, 2020

Just heard this news on Chris Dufresne, knew him since days of his covering Eric Dickerson and the Rams. One of the truly nice guys. Just sad… https://t.co/TIkbQKHoLK — Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) May 26, 2020

Just gutting news about the death of Chris Dufresne. He operated with no sacred cows, an acerbic wit and a relentless appetite to mock/question the powerful and demand accountability. One of the defining voices of this generation of college sports. RIP, Duf. https://t.co/Tp07RgA8vx — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 26, 2020

You're going to be reading a lot of tributes to Chris Dufresne–all of them deserved and likely inadequate, including this one. I envied his talent, admired his humility, respected his devotion to family, cherished our times together. He created a contrail of friends everywhere. — Gene Wojciechowski (@GenoEspn) May 26, 2020

This is terribly sad news. Chris Dufresne was an excellent reporter. But I’ll especially remember how he seemed genuinely interested in taking the time to find out how you and your family were doing. Very good guy. Will be greatly missed. https://t.co/vomvol1nTU — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 26, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Dufresne, who was a great family man, person and obviously reporter. He loved relaying the stories and passion of college sports from around the country back to Los Angeles. Such a fun guy. What a terrible loss. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) May 26, 2020

It is hard for one’s final piece of work to be more timely than Chris Dufresne’s. The legendary writer was a lifelong sufferer from asthma, which he noted in his Sports Illustrated piece “New Meaning To ‘Taking One For The Team,'” published on May 7.

Chris Dufresne died today. This is the final thing he wrote. Can we PLEASE take this seriously? Please. https://t.co/7sWeb4Lnfx — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) May 26, 2020

It should be noted that there is no suggestion or confirmation that Dufresne was diagnosed with COVID-19, and his cause of death has not yet been released. Even so, his concerns there-in are incredibly poignant.

Here’s the new wrinkle: Not only is COVID-19 deadly sinister, it also discriminates. It bypasses or minimally impacts most young people, with obvious exceptions. It attacks hardest those who are older and immune-compromised. I am 62-year-old sportswriter (in today’s lingo a non-essential, non-worker) who had a relapse of childhood asthma last year. All it took was an inhaler to blast it out but now I wonder how vulnerable I would be anywhere, including a Pac 12 press box. I’ve rarely set foot outside my house in two months. Government types and a large segment of our citizenry have made the calculation that people like me need to “take one for the team.”

In a bout of serious gallows humor, he finished the column saying that while he “truly hopes” that college football will be back this fall, if he made his way to the press box at the Coliseum in the fall, he’d be in a hazmat suit.

We wish we had the chance to read those new USC columns, whether typed from in that large rubber suit fingers, or the comfort of his home. We wish his family, friends, and other loved ones the best in these difficult times.