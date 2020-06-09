Clay Helton Was Asked How He’d Respond To His Players Kneeling

Kneeling protests during the playing of the national anthem will likely be more prevalent than ever this upcoming football season. USC head coach Clay Helton is going to support his players if they choose to kneel.

Colin Kaepernick started his silent kneeling protest just four years ago. The protests sparked massive outrage as they were seen to some as a sign of disrespect towards the American flag. Many have come to Kaepernick’s defense over the past few years, mostly within the past month given what’s going on in America.

The protests may have not received a majority approval years ago. But today, the protests will likely be welcomed. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has already changed his previous stance on the protests, saying he’ll support the players.

In the NCAA, it’s unclear how colleges will view any form of protesting police brutality. But USC’s Helton is prepared to “support” his players to help them “be part of the change,” per Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner.

“If a young man wants to take a knee, my job is to support them,” Helton said. “. . . These are hard times for black student athletes. They are hurting. They see it as a time for justice, a time for equality, a time for peace. And they want to be part of the change.”

It’s safe to say USC players will have their head coach’s support if they decide to protest this fall.