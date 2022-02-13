Coach O’s Story About Recruiting Adrian Peterson Is Going Viral

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron once tried to recruit Adrian Peterson to USC alongside Pete Carroll.

Peterson was the top overall recruit in the country for the 2004 class and with how great USC was, it’s no surprise Orgeron wanted him in Southern California.

Orgeron went on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday to discuss trying to recruit Peterson and told one heck of a story.

“This is a true story,” Orgeron said. “We go down to see Adrian, me, and Pete. His mother ran track…she’s a wonderful lady. Adrian and I had a great relationship. He loved Pete Carroll. I felt like he and I were very tight. One time, he goes, ‘Coach, I want you to follow me.’ I couldn’t drive with him. We went 30 miles, I said ‘I didn’t know where we were going.’ We stopped at this little country store and he bought this little gingerbread cookie.

“Then we went to a basketball game and sat in the gym and I said, ‘What are we doing?’ He said, ‘See that guard out there? I have to play him next week. Coach wanted me to scout him.’ How about that? Then I said, ‘Adrian, what is the key to getting you here at USC?’ He says, ‘Coach, well, my dad’s incarcerated, Bob Stoops went to see him.’ Well, me and Pete Carroll tried to go get him. They wouldn’t let us in. But Adrian said, ‘Coach, my dad will be able to watch my games, where he’s at if I go to Oklahoma.’ I tried to get the guy (Peterson’s father) transferred to Los Angeles.”

This Adrian Peterson recruiting story from Coach O is some of the wildest stuff I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/HEHvTIfYDl — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) February 11, 2022

Orgeron then went on to say that he competed hard but in the end, Peterson did choose Oklahoma. He went on to have one heck of a college career and then has had an outstanding NFL career.

Once he officially retires, he’ll likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.