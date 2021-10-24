Colin Cowherd Shares Grim Outlook For USC Football

USC vs. Notre Dame used to be one of the best games of the college football season. The Trojans just had to go out and ruin it.

Though USC is the more talented team (just slightly in the 247Sports team talent composite), the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ran the Trojans off the field in South Bend Saturday evening. To make matters worse, it really wasn’t all that surprising.

USC football has somehow hit a new all-time low. Donte Williams is in over his head as the interim head coach. Players are uninspired. The staff as a whole fails to pay close attention to details. Not much else could go wrong for USC at this point.

Colin Cowherd posted his weekly USC-is-bad tweet on Saturday evening while watching the game against Notre Dame. He offered a grim outlook for the future of the program, particularly for Clay Helton’s successor.

“The next USC coach has his hands full,” Cowherd said on Twitter. “Roster to culture. Nothing is well done.”

To make matters worse for the Trojans, they’ll have to compete with LSU for the top coaching candidates.

There’s no argument to make suggesting USC is a better job than LSU at this point. So it’s likely the Trojans end up with their second pick (if he even wants the job to begin with).

It’s going to take a while before USC is even in a position to get back to the top of the mountain. Clay Helton’s successor is going to have his hands full, as Cowherd said.

